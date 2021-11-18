No more snow days? Virtual learning to be available if TVDSB schools close

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) says virtual learning will be available to students in the event that schools are closed due to weather conditions or other issues.

In a statement released Thursday, officials said if a school is closed due to weather or road conditions, power outages or water main breaks, "access to learning will be available to students if they have access to their Google Classroom or Brightspace platform."

The board said teachers will communicate directly with students on how to access the information.

In the case of bus cancellations, officials said students' attendance record will not be affected if they choose to stay home even though schools are open.

There are number of ways for parents to find out about school closures: on the TVDSB’s website, Twitter account or Facebook page.

Bus delays and cancellations can be found on mybigyellowbus.ca.

Another post-pandemic change

The board also announced Thursday that secondary schools will be returning to regular timetables in February.

Officials say returning to regular semester timetables will a mean "a more typical in-person learning experience for students and promot positive mental health."

The change comes after the province released updated guidelines for schools as a result of high rates of vaccination among those ages 12 to 17.

The province is also introducing enhanced COVID-19 testing for students, including providing rapid antigen screening tests to students ahead of the Christmas break.