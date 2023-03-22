No more squinting: Bright signs on Wonderland Rd. turned down

Drivers in west London won’t have to squint at night or early in the dark hours of the morning when traveling along a section of Wonderland Road north.

RCC Media, the company that operates the pair of digital billboards on the CN rail crossing south of Oxford Street West, told CTV News it has lowered the brightness on the screens from three per cent down to one per cent during the night-time hours.

The move to dim the lights followed enquiries from CTV News after drivers complained of being temporarily blinded.

A spokesperson for RCC Media explained that the signs’ brightness level did, in fact, conform to the city’s sign bylaw, but because the signs are erected at least 30 feet up, which is unusually high, they appeared much brighter to drivers.

During the daytime hours the digital screens operate at a full 100 per cent in order to be seen in bright sunlight.