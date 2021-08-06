No more stick shift? Fewer drivers choosing manual transmission

It could soon be the end of the road for manual transmission cars, according to the Environment Protection Agency in the United States.

The agency said in 1980, about 35 per cent of all vehicles in North America were standard vehicles, compared to about one per cent now.

The pre-owned car dealership Shift Auto in Kitchener was named what it was for a reason.

“Being an enthusiast myself, it just kind of rang true,” said owner Corey Egan.

Egan said he tries his best to keep as many standard vehicles in stock as possible. But admitted, while 30 per cent of his sales were manual cars last year, it isn’t the same everywhere.

“The majority of other dealers, a lot of them are not even willing to stock manual transmissions in their inventory,” said Egan.

Egan said a lot of his stick-driving customers are under the age of 40 and choose manual because of the fun factor or for economic reasons.

“You’re looking at typically 10 to 20 per cent on a comparable car manual versus automatic,” said Egan.

Nathan Hart bought his five-speed 2010 Subaru Impreza WRX from Shift Auto last month. He said the number one must-have when car shopping was that it had to be a standard vehicle.

“It just gives it a bit more of a sporty feel. You just have a lot more control over the vehicle,” Hart said.

While he loves driving stick, Hart admitted he worries manual vehicles might soon be a thing of the past.

“There are less and less manual transmissions being made every year so it’s kind of inevitable,” said Hart.

Pro Driving School in Kitchener said they teach hundreds how to drive every year but get only a couple of requests for standard driving lessons, which they don’t offer unless the student has their own vehicle.

“They prefer to learn an automatic vehicle because it’s easier especially for young drivers,” said Matilda Farcas, the owner of Pro Driving School.

Many automatic drivers in Waterloo Region said it’s just easier and requires less energy than driving stick.

“I like it. You just put your foot on the steering wheel and away you go,” said one automatic driver.