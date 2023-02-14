No mowing in May motion heads to Sudbury city council

A motion headed to city council next week aims to help the global population of bees.

More and more cities are adopting what’s known as ‘No Mow May,’ which encourages residents to allow their yard to get a little wild during the month.

The motion, from Ward 9 Coun. Deb MacIntosh and Ward 8 Coun. Al Sizer, says that “bees and native pollinators are experiencing population decline worldwide due to habitat loss, pesticide use, climate change and other factors.”

“Pollinators are essential for healthy biodiversity, ecosystem and food sources,” the motion continues.

“Studies show that monoculture lawns are detrimental to the biodiversity of pollinators and that allowing spring flowers to bloom and changing a mowing regime can increase biodiversity of ground cover, which includes edible species and flowering plants for pollinators.”

No Mow May encourages people to wait until June to mow their lawns, giving pollinators such as bees, butterflies and beetles better access to nectar early in the year.

To make it happen, existing bylaws in the city must change, giving people an extra month before they have to tidy up their properties.

If approved, staff would have until March 21 to come back with an amended bylaw.