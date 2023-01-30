No 'n' in Bridgeland: Calgary sign takes another hit
A driver struggling to stay on the road during Calgary's snowfall on Friday seems to have taken down another letter from the already-bashed Bridgeland sign.
The Hollywood-style sign that promotes the inner-city neighbourhood sits along Memorial Drive and is made of metal framing and wood, but it was no match for a vehicle that plowed into it last spring, taking down the "d."
Now, the sign is also missing its "n."
A photo tweeted by Ali McMillan on Friday appears to show the sign being hit once again.
"Why isn’t this highly pedestrian area protected from high speed cars coming off Memorial Drive?" McMillan tweeted.
"This sign needs to become a permanent bollard before someone gets hurt."
