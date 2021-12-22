No need to dream about it, Metro Vancouver is expecting a white Christmas

A "classic snow set-up" is developing over much of British Columbia and is expected to bring snowfall to Metro Vancouver by Christmas Eve.

“It’s a prime recipe for snow,” said Trevor Smith with Environment Canada.

Arctic air is forecast to mix with a low pressure centre, and will likely bring even more accumulation on Christmas Day, and Smith said the snow will probably stick around.

Temperatures will drop far below normal and stubborn frigid air will park itself over the province until the new year.

Historically, the chance of a white Christmas on the South Coast is about nine per cent, so this would certainly beat the odds.

“Yeah I would say in the Vancouver area I’m pretty confident it’s going to be a white Christmas,” said Smith.

Even southern Vancouver Island “has a pretty good chance of seeing the white stuff,” he said.