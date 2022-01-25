'No need to panic': Distribution expert responds to Premier Kenney's food supply 'crisis' concerns
While food supply issues have been an ongoing challenge for many Alberta grocery stores, the issue gained exposure when the premier shared photos of empty shelves.
