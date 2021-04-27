No need to worry: tornado warning for portions of southwestern Ontario sent out in error

A tornado warning issued by Environment Canada for areas in southwestern Ontario Tuesday morning was sent out in error.

There are currently no warnings issued across southwestern Ontario.

Around 8:40 a.m. Environment Canada issued the warning for widespread areas including London-Middlesex, Chatham-Kent, Watford-Pinery Park, Eastern Lambton County, Elgin County, Huron County, Oxford County, and Perth County.

It is unclear how the error occurred as warnings are typically issued when a tornado is imminent.

There was an warning/alert sent out this morning in error by Environment Canada. There are NO tornado warnings for Southern Ontario at this time. @CTVLondon

Soon after the warning was issued it was rescinded.

There is a 30 per cent change of thunderstorms overnight and a 60 per cent chance of thunderstorms Thursday for London-Middlesex.

The forecast for Tuesday is 23 C and mainly sunny and as of 9 a.m. there was no activity on local weather radars.

Some took to social media to voice their concern over the false alarm.

Storm chaser David Piano said on Twitter that these kind of errors could make for a potentially dangerous situation.

The worst thing about this screw up is that tomorrow, should a tornado warning be needed in Ontario with the ACTUAL severe weather risk, it will simply be ignored. Fallout of this is dangerous for public safety.

Piano tells CTV News London, "I couldn't believe it and I thought that couldn't be right."

The Ingersoll, Ont. resident is concerned that next time people may not trust the warning.

"A huge portion of the population is warned about the worst warning there could be...people may not take it seriously next time."