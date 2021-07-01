No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick Thursday, active cases remain at 24

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, as the active number of cases remains at 24.

Vaccine rates in the province have increased, as 36.1 per cent, or 250,316 with two doses.

There are 540,734, or 78 per cent, that have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province’s next stage target date in its reopening plan is August 2, as long as at least 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received two doses.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments if at least 28 days have passed since their first dose.

To receive their second dose, New Brunswickers are asked to bring a signed consent form, their Medicare card and a copy of the record of immunization provided after receiving their first dose.

Appointments for people who have not yet received their first dose continue to be available to all New Brunswickers aged 12 and older at regional health authority clinics and through participating pharmacies.

People who received AstraZeneca both times can rest assured that the vaccine provides protection against infection, severe disease and hospitalization.

Public Health is also reminding New Brunswickers to keep a copy of their Record of Immunization form as their official proof of vaccination.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,332 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,262 people have recovered, and 45 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Four people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, with no one in an intensive care unit.

The number of cases is broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 480 confirmed cases (four active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 298 confirmed cases (three active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 443 confirmed cases (12 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 754 confirmed cases (two active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 185 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 133 confirmed cases (three active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 39 confirmed cases (no active cases)

YELLOW LEVEL REMINDER

All of New Brunswick remains under the Yellow level of recovery under the province’s order.