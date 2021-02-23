Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

It's the first time the region hasn't had a case increase since Oct. 3, 2020.

To date, the region has reported 4,596 cases of the disease. Of those cases, 92 are active and 4,401 are considered resolved. A total of 103 people have died from the disease in the region.

WDG moved into the red tier of the province's reopening framework last week, meaning restaurants, gyms and salons can operate with strict capacity limits.