No new COVID-19 deaths, 34 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 271 new high risk cases over four days and 34 hospitalizations.

The health unit says 103 cases were reported on Saturday, 69 were reported on Sunday, 33 were reported on Monday and 66 were reported on Tuesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 573 people.

Windsor-Essex has 305 active high risk cases on Tuesday.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says there are 34 people in local hospitals with the virus on Tuesday, including seven cases in the ICU. That’s down from 33 reported on Friday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 28 people with COVID in hospital on Monday. WRH says 16 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 11 are fully vaccinated and five are unvaccinated. There are four COVID patients in the ICU. Two are being primarily treated for the virus. One is vaccinated and one is unvaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Tuesday, there are four patients with COVID in hospital. All four patients are being primarily treated for the virus. Three COVID patients are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.

27 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

10 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

1 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

12 Community Outbreaks

4 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED