No new COVID-19 deaths, 49 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 245 new high risk cases over three days and 49 hospitalizations.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 572 people.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

The region has 535 active high risk cases on Monday.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says there are 49 people in local hospitals with the virus on Monday, including 8 cases in the ICU. That’s down from 66 reported on Friday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

43 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

14 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

4 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

18 Community Outbreaks

7 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

354,453 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

85.9% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose

338,473 WEC residents are fully vaccinated

82.0% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated

183,947 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine.

52.6% of WEC residents 18+ have received a 3rd dose/booster