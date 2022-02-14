No new COVID-19 deaths, 49 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 245 new high risk cases over three days and 49 hospitalizations.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 572 people.
WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.
The region has 535 active high risk cases on Monday.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
The health unit says there are 49 people in local hospitals with the virus on Monday, including 8 cases in the ICU. That’s down from 66 reported on Friday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.
43 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 14 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks
- 4 Hospital Unit Outbreaks
- 18 Community Outbreaks
- 7 Workplace Outbreaks
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
354,453 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
85.9% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose
338,473 WEC residents are fully vaccinated
82.0% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated
183,947 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine.
52.6% of WEC residents 18+ have received a 3rd dose/booster