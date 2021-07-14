No new COVID-19 deaths, 53 new cases in Manitoba on Wednesday

Manitoba health officials announced that there were no new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, but the province added 53 new cases.

However, officials said nine previously announced cases were removed due to a data correction.

This brings Manitoba's total COVID-19 case count to 56,987 since March 2020.

Of the new cases announced, there were zero in the Northern Health Region and only one in Prairie Mountain Health.

Winnipeg had the most cases with 31, followed by Southern Health with 11 and the Interlake-Eastern Health Region had 10.

The five-day test positivity rate is four per cent provincially and 3.8 per cent in Winnipeg.

Manitoba's death toll remains at 1,163

Manitoba currently has 981 active cases and 54,843 people have recovered.

There are 131 Manitobans in hospital dealing with COVID-19. Of those patients, 48 have active COVID-19, including nine in ICU. Another 81 are no longer infectious but still require care, including 22 in ICU.

There are still two patients receiving care in Ontario.

On Tuesday, 1,548 tests were completed bringing the total to 849,532 since February 2020.

Of Manitoba's COVID-19 cases, 16,081 have been linked to variants of concern and 605 variant cases are currently active.

There have been 8,315 cases of unspecified variants, followed by 7,046 B.1.1.7 cases. There has been 421 Delta cases, 226 of the P.1 variant and 73 of the B.1.351 variant.

The variants of concern have been linked to 168 deaths.