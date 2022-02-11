No new COVID-19 deaths, 66 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 127 new high risk cases and 66 hospitalizations on Friday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 572 people.
WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.
The region has 638 active high risk cases on Friday.
47 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 16 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks
- 6 Hospital Unit Outbreaks
- 18 Community Outbreaks
- 7 Workplace Outbreaks
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 354,172 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 85.8% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose
- 337,595 WEC residents are fully vaccinated
- 81.8% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated
- 182,937 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine.
- 52.3% of WEC residents 18+ have received a 3rd dose/booster.