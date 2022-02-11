No new COVID-19 deaths, 66 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 127 new high risk cases and 66 hospitalizations on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 572 people.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

The region has 638 active high risk cases on Friday.

47 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

16 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

6 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

18 Community Outbreaks

7 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED