No new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. surpasses 50% booster mark

No deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded in British Columbia over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

As of Tuesday, 2,707 people have died of the illness in B.C., including 190 deaths in Island Health.

Meanwhile, B.C. reached a milestone in its vaccination efforts Tuesday, with more than half of all eligible British Columbians receiving their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

VACCINATIONS

Approximately 90.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 84.7 per cent have received two doses Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 50.2 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older have received three doses.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, 92 patients are currently in hospital with COVID-19 in Island Health, down from the 110 reported Monday and 151 recorded a week ago on Feb. 1.

Ten patients are receiving critical care for COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from nine reported in Island Health on Monday, and seven confirmed on Feb. 1.

Around this time last month, on Jan. 7, 59 patients were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 13 patients who required intensive care.

NEW CASES

Another 175 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.

The new cases were among 1,117 cases confirmed across the province over the past 24 hours.

There are currently 24,372 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 1,338 active cases in the island region.

While confirmed cases are only a fraction of B.C.'s total number of COVID-19 cases, health officials say test results still serve as an indicator of transmission rates in the province.