No new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa on Sunday; active cases rise

Ottawa Public Health is reporting another 16 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and no new deaths.

This is the fourth day in a row that OPH has reported a double-digit increase to the total case count and the 24th day in a row that OPH has reported zero new deaths from COVID-19.

OPH reported 11 new cases on Thursday, 18 on Friday and 12 on Saturday.

To date, Ottawa has seen 27,878 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 593 residents have died.

The number of known active cases is above 70. OPH had reported a low of 21 active cases on July 16, but further case and contact tracing has since shifted that figure to 52 according to the health unit's COVID-19 dashboard.

Daily snapshot reports represent only a moment in time and case and contact management is constantly ongoing.

The weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 population jumped from 5.0 to 6.1 on Sunday.

In the past 30 days, Ottawa Public Health has recorded 19 confirmed cases of the delta variant. To date, no one infected with the delta variant has died.

Ottawa Public Health does not report the vaccination status of any individuals who test positive for COVID-19. According to the Ontario government's latest figures, of 18,685 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ottawa between Dec. 14, 2020 and July 24, 2021, only 130, or 0.7 per cent, were considered "breakthrough" cases in fully vaccinated individuals. Another 669 cases, or 3.6 per cent of all cases in that timeframe, were in people who were considered only partially vaccinated.

There is one active COVID-19 outbreak in the city.

Across Ontario, officials confirmed 423 new cases of COVID-19, the highest figure in the province since mid-June. There are 115 people in hospital ICUs across Ontario with COVID-19. Another six Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 232 more cases are considered resolved. Public Health Ontario added 19 cases to its total for Ottawa on Sunday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Around the rest of eastern Ontario, Public Health Ontario reported three new cases, two in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and one in Hastings Prince Edward Public Health's region.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 31 to Aug. 6): 6.1 (up from 5.0)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (July 30 to Aug.5): 0.7 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.26

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 770,131

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 674,412

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 83 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 73 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 1,333,790

**Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of confirmed active COVID-19 cases is above 70.

There are 7 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, down from 64 on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health reported three newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,208.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are three people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

One person in their 20s is in the ICU. There were two people in the ICU on Saturday.

The other two COVID-19 patients in Ottawa are in their 60s.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (2,308 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Four new cases (3,594 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 10 new cases (6,266 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Zero new cases (4,259 total cases)

40-49 years-old: One new case (3,669 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (3,338 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One case removed from total (1,967 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,097 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (857 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,836

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 406

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 35

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 62

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 42 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,188 (+8)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,003 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Aug. 5.

A total of 1,762 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 16 hours.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released Monday afternoon.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Two new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

