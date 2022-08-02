No new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa over long weekend

Ottawa Public Health is reporting zero new COVID-19 deaths over the long weekend but the amount of virus in the community remains high.

OPH's COVID-19 dashboard update on Tuesday included 289 new laboratory-confirmed cases and a testing positivity rate of more than 21 per cent. Hospitalizations appear to be on the decline.

The health unit is reporting 27 Ottawa residents in hospital because of an active COVID-19 infection, down from 41 one week ago. Hospitalization figures in this latest wave appear to have peaked at 55 cases on July 18, according to the latest data.

Three residents are in intensive care.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 68 patients (down from 72 patients on Friday)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 34 patients (down from 44 patients on Friday)

Montfort Hospital: 28 patients (up from 27 patients on Friday)

CHEO: Three patients (Unchanged since Friday; next update Aug. 8)

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, there have been 78,428 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 844 deaths.

Four new outbreaks were declared, but the overall number of outbreaks has declined since Friday.

The wastewater signal has declined since a peak on July 10. It hit a low point on July 24 and increased again. The latest data show an apparent plateau.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 25-31): 70.2 (down from 93.5)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 21.45 per cent

Known active cases: 1,174 (-169)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Aug. 2

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 916,738

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 884,476

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 586,789

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 64 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 15 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 11 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 11 in hospital, 2 in ICU (as of July 26)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 13 in hospital, 1 in ICU (as of July 29)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 80 in hospital, 1 in ICU

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations (as of Friday, July 29):

13 long-term care homes

27 retirement homes

20 hospital units

12 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.