No new COVID-19 deaths in Waterloo Region Wednesday; 14 in hospital
There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region on Wednesday.
The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 dropped by five, now sitting at 14. That includes five people in local ICUs.
Another 42 lab-confirmed cases were reported in the region on Wednesday. To date, there have been 41,275 cases, 40,429 recoveries and 399 deaths. There are 435 active cases listed in the region.
The region’s COVID-19 dashboard shows five outbreaks in high-risk settings, including three in congregate settings, one in a hospital, and one in a long-term care/retirement home.
Provincially, there are 649 with COVID-19 in hospital, including 204 in intensive care.
Another 2,011 lab-confirmed cases of the disease were added on Wednesday in Ontario. To date, the province has reported 1,129,543 cases, 1,101,842 recoveries and 12,288 deaths.
With files from CTV Toronto
-
-
'It was a pretty exciting and happy event': Paramedics deliver baby on Highway 21A Sherwood Park couple welcomed their newest addition on the side of Highway 21 with the help of local paramedics.
-
Sudbury-area carpenter union receives federal fundingWith the continuing skilled tradesperson shortage, the federal government is providing funding to aid in northern training opportunities.
-
N.L. looks to rename Colonial Building in St. John's as part of reconciliation effortAs Newfoundland and Labrador considers a name change for its historic Colonial Building in downtown St. John's, an Indigenous leader in the province says it's an opportunity to revisit the province's Confederation with Canada.
-
Canadian Pacific Railway issues 72-hour lockout notice on Teamsters CanadaClose to 3,000 employees of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. could be off the job early Sunday morning.
-
Police seek man who dropped off ‘offensive’ package at Kitchener homeThe Special Victims Unit of the Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating after a man dropped off an unwanted package at an Admiral Road home in Kitchener.
-
'Have patience': B.C. staycations more expensive as travel rules ease during staffing crunchIndustry insiders are urging British Columbians to be patient and brace for sticker shock as the hospitality and travel industries prepare for an influx of visitors once the federal government eases pandemic restrictions.
-
Manitoba government looking to change legislation for drivers and insurersManitobans could soon have an electronic driver's licence as a result of a new bill introduced Wednesday.
-
B.C. releases in-depth data on homelessness, providing 'most accurate' picture of the problem yetFor the first time ever, the B.C. government is releasing detailed information on those who experience homelessness in the province.