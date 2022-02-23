No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, though one was confirmed elsewhere in B.C.

The update brings B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 2,831, including 211 in Island Health.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

As of Wednesday, 70 people are in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, a small increase from the 69 reported Tuesday, but down from the 84 confirmed a week ago on Feb. 16.

Nine patients are currently receiving critical care in Island Health, the same total reported Tuesday, and a decrease from the 12 reported on Feb. 16.

About a month ago, on Jan. 26, 87 people were in hospital with COVID-19 in Island Health, including 10 patients who required intensive care.

NEW CASES

Another 140 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Island Health Wednesday.

The new cases were among 799 confirmed across the province over the past 24 hours, according to the BCCDC.

Earlier Wednesday, health officials outlined B.C.'s plan to distribute rapid COVID-19 tests more widely to community members for free, first starting with seniors aged 70 and older.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also expressed her support for the recently approved Novavax vaccine, which is expected to arrive in B.C. in early March.

VACCINATIONS

Approximately 90.5 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, roughly 55 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine as of Wednesday.