No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health: BCCDC
No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Island Health on Tuesday, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Across the province, one death related to the illness was confirmed over the past 24 hours, bringing B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 2,915, including 222 in the Vancouver Island region.
NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS
Over the past 24 hours, 254 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C., including 69 cases in Island Health, according to the BCCDC.
Fifty-seven people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, a decrease from 63 reported on Monday and 63 confirmed a week ago on March 1.
Three patients are receiving critical care in Island Health, the same total reported on Monday and on March 1.
Around this time last month, on Feb. 8, 92 people were in hospital with COVID-19 in Island Health, including 10 patients who required critical care.
