No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region; 17 in hospital

There were no new deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region on Tuesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, the region has reported 401 deaths related to the disease.

Hospitalizations rose by five Tuesday, now sitting at 17. The number of patients in the ICU was unchanged from Monday at five.

Another 22 lab-confirmed cases were added to the provincial total on Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 41,594 cases and 40,763 recoveries. There are 427 active cases listed in the region.

The number of active outbreaks in high-risk settings dropped by one, now sitting at five. That includes three in congregate settings, one in a hospital and one in a long-term care/retirement home.

Region of Waterloo Public Health provides daily updates on COVID-19 numbers here.

As for Ontario as a whole, 639 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 179 in intensive care.

Seven more people have died from COVID-19 over the past month, provincial officials said. Ontario’s death tally now sits at 12,343.

Another 1,447 lab-confirmed cases were reported in Ontario on Tuesday, for a total of 1,140,865 to date.

With files from CTV Toronto