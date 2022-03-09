No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region; 21 in hospital

There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region for the fifth straight day on Wednesday.

The last death in the region was added on Friday.

There are 21 COVID-19-positive patients in local hospitals, including 10 in intensive care. Those numbers both dropped by one from Tuesday’s update.

Another 78 lab-confirmed cases of the disease were added on Wednesday. To date, Waterloo Region has reported 40,974 cases, 40,102 recoveries and 400 deaths. There are 468 active cases listed in the region.

Active outbreaks in high-risk settings dropped by two, now sitting at five. That includes three in hospitals and two in congregate settings. There are no active long-term care/retirement home outbreaks.

Provincially, there are 751 people with COVID-19 in hospital, including 241 in ICUs.

Officials also announced a plan to drop mask mandates in most indoor settings on March 21.

Another 1,947 lab-confirmed cases of the disease were reported on Wednesday.

With files from CTV Toronto