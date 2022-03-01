No new COVID-19 deaths reported on Vancouver Island: Health Ministry

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported across B.C. over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health Tuesday.

Over that same period, however, 466 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C., including 95 cases confirmed in the Island Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,873 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 217 deaths in Island Health.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are currently 63 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, down from 64 reported Monday and 69 recorded a week ago on Feb. 22.

Three of those patients are receiving critical care, down from four confirmed on Monday and nine reported on Feb. 22.

Around this time last month, on Feb. 1, 151 patients were in hospital with COVID-19 in Island Health, including seven patients in critical care.

VACCINATIONS

As of Tuesday, approximately 90.6 per cent of British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 86.3 per cent have received two doses.

Health officials say 55.7 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received a third dose of vaccine Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, health officials spoke at a live update on the pandemic.

During the briefing, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that while restrictions may ease over the spring and summer, further health orders could be re-introduced in the fall, depending on the situation.