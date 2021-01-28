For the first time in weeks, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting no new COVID-19-related deaths, but another 39 cases were added.

The region has now seen a total of 5,561 cases, with 3,771 resolved and 173 deaths, leaving 1,617 active cases.

It is the second day in a row that 39 new cases were reported, a slight rise after falling numbers earlier in the week that were lower than any seen since early December.

There are ongoing outbreaks at 11 area long-term care or retirement homes, with a new outbreak at Kensington Village retirement added on Wednesday.

One unit at the London Health Sciences Centre's (LHSC) University Hospital and one Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital are also in outbreak.

As of Thursday, LHSC is reporting 20 inpatients, eight in critical care, and 16 staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

Southwestern Public Health is handling outbreaks at 10 institutions in Elgin and Oxford counties.

At the Caressant Care Retirement Home in Woodstock, 10 new resident and two new staff cases have brought the totals there to 29 resident and five staff cases, but no deaths.

No new cases or deaths were reported Thursday at Maple Manor Nursing Home in Tillsonburg, where there have been 137 cases and 20 deaths, or at PeopleCare Tavistock, where there have been 83 cases and nine deaths.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – 24 new, 187 active, 2,264 total, 2,021 resolved, 56 deaths (one new death)

Sarnia-Lambton – 17 new, 104 active, 1,807 total, 1,667 resolved, 36 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – three new, 67 active, 1,306 total, 1,196 resolved, 38 deaths

Grey-Bruce – four new, 25 active, 631 total, 606 resolved, no deaths

Huron-Perth – 19 new, 117 active, 1,200 total, 1,044 resolved, 39 deaths (one new death)

Huron Perth Public Health continues to deal with three active outbreaks. The most serious, at Caressant Care in Listowel where 73 residents and 35 staff have been infected.

After a three-day decline, Ontario reported more than 2,000 new cases on Thursday.