No new COVID-19 workplace closures in Metro Vancouver over last week

For the first time since B.C. health officials began ordering workplaces to temporarily close because of COVID-19 transmission, the Lower Mainland has gone a full week without any new closure orders.

No new business closures have been added to the online lists posted by either Fraser Health or Vancouver Coastal Health since June 2.

In fact, as of Friday, there was only one business still listed as closed on either list. That business was Nikon Optical Canada, Inc., in Burnaby, which was ordered to close on June 2.

In April, the province began allowing WorkSafeBC prevention officers to serve businesses with shutdown orders when three or more employees test positive for the coronavirus and transmission is believed to have occurred in the workplace.

In the week after the policy took effect, 50 businesses in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions were ordered to close.

Closure orders last for at least 10 days, and notice of each closure is posted on the website of the health authority where it occurred. Once a closure order has been lifted, the business is removed from the online list.

The lack of COVID-19 workplace closures comes as infections continue to decline and B.C. prepares to move to step two of its restart plan next week.

Step two will allow for larger outdoor gatherings, recreational travel within the province, liquor sales until midnight at B.C. restaurants and high-intensity group fitness classes, among other changes.