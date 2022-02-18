No new deaths, 33 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 78 new high risk and 33 hospitalizations on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 573 people.

Windsor-Essex has 280 active high risk cases on Friday.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says there are 33 people in local hospitals with the virus on Friday, including eight cases in the ICU. That’s down from 37 reported on Thursday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

26 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

9 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

1 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

12 Community Outbreaks

4 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

354,871 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

86.0% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose

339,322 WEC residents are fully vaccinated

82.2% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated

185,056 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine.

52.9% of WEC residents 18+ have received a 3rd dose/booster.

