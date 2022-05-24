No new deaths and 163 new high-risk COVID-19 cases over 5 days in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no new deaths and 163 new high-risk COVID-19 cases over the past five days.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 623 people.

WECHU says of these 163 new high-risk cases:

56 were reported on May 20

40 were reported on May 21

33 were reported on May 22

8 were reported on May 23

26 were reported on May 24

Windsor-Essex has a total of 84 active high-risk cases. WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 29 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Tuesday, including six cases in the ICU. That is an increase compared to 25 on Thursday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

9 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

6 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

1 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

2 Community Outbreaks

0 Workplace Outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED