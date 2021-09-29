No non-compliance charges laid 1 week into COVID-19 vaccine certificate program: Toronto officials

The City of Toronto says it has not laid any charges against businesses for failing to comply with Ontario's new COVID-19 vaccine certificate program which launched a week ago.

In a COVID-19 press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, city officials confirmed that no tickets or fines have been issued since the proof-of-vaccination-program went into effect on Sept. 22.

“We have not had to lay any charges in response to the investigations that have been completed and I think that that just speaks to the overall atmosphere and the overall compliance rate that's out there,” Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said to the media,

Mayor John Tory said he is satisfied with how the program is going so far and that the city has only received a handful of complaints.

“We've had just over 500 complaints in a city of three million people with 1,000s and 1,000s, 10s of 1,000s of businesses. We've had just over 500 complaints from all sources- Toronto Public Health, 311, the police- and that's over the course of a week,” Tory said.

Tory emphasized that the small number of complaints is not an issue and that most businesses and residents are abiding by the new rules.

“The vast majority of hard working, law abiding businesses and people are following what I think they've come to understand as a very practical regulation that is in the best interest of our collective health and in the best interest, quite frankly, at keeping those very same businesses open together with schools and entertainment and sports venues,” he said.

The new program aims to create safer indoor spaces amid a fourth wave of the pandemic.

Ontarians are required to show proof of being fully vaccinated against the virus at non-essential businesses including cinemas, gyms and indoor dining venues.

Those with medical exceptions and those under 12 years old, who are not yet eligible for a vaccine, are exempt from the program.

The city says it has taken an educational approach to enforcing vaccine certificates as some individuals and businesses may be misinformed or not understand the program.

“In general and commonly what we're experiencing is there is some confusion and some misunderstanding still with respect to the requirements,” Pegg said. “We are able to provide some assistance in clarifying those things, and working with businesses to make sure that they have the understanding and the tools that they need to comply.”

When the city receives a call about non-compliant businesses, enforcement teams respond to the complaints on a priority basis, Pegg said.

The enforcement teams then decide what action is needed to effectively respond to the complaint.

The province has said that individuals and businesses could face a fine of about $750 and $1,000, respectively, for non-compliance.