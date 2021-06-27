No nursing strike action in Manitoba, bargaining for agreement continues

An agreement reached between health care employers and the Manitoba Nurses Union (MNU) has avoided a nursing strike action in the province.

Manitoba's Shared Health announced employers and the MNU had reached an agreement on Saturday to continue direct collective bargaining, and have brought in an expert mediator to help with the process.

MNU President Darlene Jackson told CTV News in a written statement, the agreement means if bargaining is unsuccessful the union can initiate binding arbitration without 60 days of job action.

"This is an immense relief for nurses and Manitobans. It means that nurses can continue to provide the highest standards of care and not worry about being unable to receive a fair and reasonable contract," Jackson said in a statement.

"Now we can continue to be fully available to our patients without any interruption to the care we give.”

The union had been preparing for a possible strike action since the end of May, after talks with the province on a new collective bargaining agreement stalled.

Nurses in Manitoba have been without a collective agreement for four years.

Bargaining between health care employers and the union has been ongoing for more than seven months.

Both Shared Health and the union said the bargaining will continue.

Jackson said they have agreed on a conciliator and an arbitrator will be determined in the next seven days if an agreement cannot be reached.

-with files from CTV's Michael D'Alimonte