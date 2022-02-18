No O-Train service downtown until further notice due to police operation at convoy protest site

The O-Train will not be running through downtown Ottawa until further notice as police continue its operation to clear the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration.

OC Transpo says transit services are restricted downtown due to the ongoing police activity.

The O-Train will operate from Tunney's Pasture Station to Pimisi Station in the west end, and from Blair Station to Hurdman Station in the east end.

There will be no O-Train service at Lees, uOttawa, Rideau, Parliament and Lyon stations and all stations are closed.

OC Transpo staff will be present at Hurdman, Pimisi and Tunney’s Pasture stations to assist customers with bus transfers.

The transit service says all bus routes with service downtown are expected to remain on detour until "service can be reliably returned to downtown streets."

For more information, visit octranspo.com.