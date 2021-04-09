'No one believed me': Woodstock father wins $15M in lottery win

A father of three from Woodstock won more than $15 million in the Lotto 6/49 jackpot in February.

Peter Kinsman won $15,035,008.70 in the draw on Feb. 10.

Kinsman, who is 62, said he bought his ticket on a day he doesn't usually pick one up.

“I used the ticket checker at the store and thought the machine malfunctioned,” Kinsmen told the OLG when he went to pick up his prize. “I was in disbelief until I brought it to the cashier to check.”

He said he finally started to believe he'd won big after looking at the numbers again and again, and then shared the news with his family and friends.

“All they said was, ‘Yeah, sure.’ No one believed me!” Kinsman said. "It's a feeling of contentment."

Kinsman will share his winnings with his children and travel once it's safe to do so again.

Kinsman bought his winning ticket at J&P Variety 1 on Ingersoll Avenue in Woodstock.