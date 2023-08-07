iHeartRadio

No one hit when shots fired in northeast Calgary


No one was hit by bullets when shots were fired in the northeast Calgary community of Temple Monday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened in the 6800 block of Temple Drive.

So far there are no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

