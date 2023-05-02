No one hurt after car crashes through Cambridge apartment building

No injuries have been reported after a Cambridge crash that left a car sticking out of an apartment building.

The crash, which happened on Christopher Drive near Champlain Boulevard around 8 p.m. Monday, has displaced several people.

“I was in the house, I heard tires screeching, then I heard a thump and I looked over and it was my next door neighbour," said Lorraine Warford, who lives nearby.

Police say a young driver was on private property when they hit the apartment building after losing control of the vehicle.

“Everybody was fine,” Warford said. “The apartment she hit, there was nobody in it. They were all gone."

The car ended up partially inside the building, resting on an angle through a lower floor window.

Police said several residents have been displaced while crews assess the integrity of the building.

Police said they do not expect to lay charges.

"So far, the analysis has been that there was no Highway Traffic Act or Criminal Code violations or reasonable grounds to lay a charge… this will be a collision that is likely handled through insurance for both the vehicle and the building," WRPS Staff Sgt. Scott Griffiths said.

The car was removed from the building early Tuesday afternoon.

