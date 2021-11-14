iHeartRadio

No one hurt after driver crashes into pole in Blossom Park area

image.jpg

Ottawa police say no one was hurt after a driver crashed into a traffic pole in the Blossom Park area overnight.

Police were called to the intersection of Bank Street and Lester Road early Sunday morning. 

The intersection was closed for several hours while crews repaired the damage. The road reopened at around 9 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. There was no word of any charges.

