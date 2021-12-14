iHeartRadio

No one hurt after fire at University of Ottawa residence

Ottawa Fire Services says no one was hurt after a fire broke out at the University of Ottawa's Stanton Residence Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were called to the student residence on University Private at around 7 p.m., finding smoke on several floors.

The fire was under control by 7:15 p.m. and firefighters ventilated the smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

