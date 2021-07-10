No one hurt after shots fired in Vanier
Ottawa police are looking for witnesses to a shooting in Vanier Saturday afternoon.
Gunshots were reported along Richelieu Avenue. No one was hurt, police said in a release.
The Ottawa police Guns and Gangs Unit said in a tweet that a vehicle was spotted leaving the area, but offered no description.
Witnesses can contact the Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca