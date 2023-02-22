No one hurt after small plane crashes in northwestern Ont.

A small passenger plane crashed Tuesday evening in northwestern Ontario, but there were no injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday they were called at 5 p.m. along with EMS and volunteer firefighters to the crash on Black Bay, on Lake Superior near the Dorion Landing, in the Township of Dorion.

“Upon further investigation, a small passenger plane was having mechanical issues and completed an emergency landing on the ice surface of Black Bay,” the OPP said.

“After landing, the plane wheels struck an ice ridge, causing the plane to tip over onto its roof. No injuries were sustained to the lone pilot.”

The accident is not considered suspicious, the OPP said, and officials will continue to communicate with Transport Canada.