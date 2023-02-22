No one hurt after small plane crashes in northwestern Ont.
A small passenger plane crashed Tuesday evening in northwestern Ontario, but there were no injuries.
Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday they were called at 5 p.m. along with EMS and volunteer firefighters to the crash on Black Bay, on Lake Superior near the Dorion Landing, in the Township of Dorion.
“Upon further investigation, a small passenger plane was having mechanical issues and completed an emergency landing on the ice surface of Black Bay,” the OPP said.
“After landing, the plane wheels struck an ice ridge, causing the plane to tip over onto its roof. No injuries were sustained to the lone pilot.”
The accident is not considered suspicious, the OPP said, and officials will continue to communicate with Transport Canada.
-
Power outages reported in several Windsor neighbourhoodsMany households in Windsor had to brave part of the winter storm without power as outages have been reported in several neighbourhoods.
-
Saskatoon researchers identify genes that restrain a common crop diseaseResearchers at the University of Saskatchewan have unlocked a discovery that could revolutionize the canola industry.
-
Google blocking news content for some Canadians in response to government billA spokesman for Google says the tech company is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in response to the Liberal government's online news bill.
-
Park in Bradford to honour Const. Devon Northrup's sacrificeThe Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury will pay tribute to a police officer killed in the line of duty with a park named in his honour.
-
London prepares to open permanent supervised consumption siteIt's been over seven years in the making, but the Carepoint Consumption and Treatment Service is set to open on Feb. 28. Located at 446 York St., the harm reduction program offers a clean supervised space for people including consumption, counselling and referrals, harm reduction, and testing for HIV.
-
'It's overwhelming, but I'm happy': Sask. town supports woman competing in Inked Magazine's cover contestA Saskatchewan small town is rallying around a woman competing in a world-wide competition to be the next cover model for Inked magazine.
-
Eastern Ontario students and adults celebrate Pink Shirt DayOn Wednesday, students across Canada, and right here in eastern Ontario wore their best pink, in an effort to raise awareness and spread kindness.
-
How the Bank of Canada decides interest rate hikes after key inflation indicator shows signs of reliefThe Bank of Canada may have room to hold interest rates at its next March meeting after one of the key inflation indicators it tracks showed some relief in January.
-
Liberals 'dragging their feet' on foreign interference, says defeated MP named as Chinese election targetA Conservative politician who says he was targeted by Chinese efforts to defeat Conservatives during the 2021 federal campaign is accusing the Liberal government of 'dragging their feet,' calling for more than 'talking points' when it comes to addressing foreign interference.