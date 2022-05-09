No one hurt after tire flies off car, bounces across Highway 416
Ted Raymond
Ontario Provincial Police say no one was hurt after a tire came off a vehicle on Highway 416.
It happened on the 416 near County Road 20 in North Grenville. Police said the tire bounced across four lanes of traffic and a ditch before coming to rest in the grass beside the highway. Thankfully, police said, it didn’t hit any other vehicles.
“Please ensure you check your tires after having your summers installed and re-torque,” the OPP said.
#GrenvilleOPP attended for a wheel-off incident on #Hwy416 NB near CR 20, @North_Grenville.
Tire bounced across a huge ditch & 4 lanes of traffic, thankfully without hitting any vehicles.
Please ensure you check your tires after having your summers installed and re-torque.^dh pic.twitter.com/HYmx4XorXv
