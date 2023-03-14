iHeartRadio

No one hurt after tractor trailer ends up in ditch near Listowel


A truck partially blocks Line 86 north of Dorking, Ont. on March 14, 2023. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) closed a section of Line 86 southeast of Listowel Tuesday after a tractor trailer ended up in a ditch.

In a tweet posted at 12:41 p.m., police said Line 86 is closed between Road 131 and Road 140.

Police said no injuries have been reported.

The road has since reopened.

There's no word yet on the cause or any potential charges.

12