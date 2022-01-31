Driver suffers minor injuries after vehicle crashes into Kitchener bakery
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
A Kitchener bakery is temporarily closed after a vehicle crashed into the front of the business.
It happened Monday around 12:30 p.m. at the Grainharvest Breadhouse on Lorraine Avenue.
Police say the driver, a 91-year-old Kitchener man, lost control of the vehicle while parking and struck the buidling causing significant damage to the front windows and door.
The driver suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision, police said.
There were no injuries reported at the business.
It's not clear yet when the bakery will reopen to customers.
-
Twice convicted, suspended driver blows 4x legal limit: OPPPolice accuse a driver with two previous "recent" impaired driving convictions of blowing nearly four times the legal limit after a collision.
-
-
Gatineau motorist stopped going 78 km/h over the speed limit on Hwy. 5The Surete du Quebec says officers observed a car travelling 148 km/h on Hwy. 5 near the Fournier interchange at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday.
-
7 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba Wednesday as hospitalizations hit record highManitoba has reported seven more deaths related to COVID-19, as the province once again hit a hospitalization record on Wednesday.
-
More police called in to help with U.S. border blockade in southern Alberta: RCMPRCMP say more officers have been called in to help with an illegal blockade at a United States border crossing in southern Alberta, now in its fifth day.
-
London, Ont. looks to 'disrupt' Islamophobia and honour Afzaal familyPlans are in the works for the city of London to fight Islamophobia and to permanently honour the Afzaal family, who were the target of an alleged terror attack last year.
-
LaSalle school getting $4 million for permanent additionThe Ontario government is investing almost $4 million for a permanent addition at a LaSalle public school.
-
Robot delivery services banned on Ottawa streets, city saysThere were multiple sightings of "Geoffrey" in the Glebe in January, the robot delivery service launched by Tiny Mile.
-
Decline in COVID-19 patients at LHSC, two new deathsThe London Health Sciences Centre is reporting a drop in the number of COVID-19 inpatients in hospital for a second day, while the Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting two new deaths linked to the illness.