No one hurt as north London highrise fire contained to one unit
No one was injured in an apartment fire in a north London highrise Monday.
Fire crews were called to the building on Adelaide Street North just before the noon hour.
Officials tell CTV News London the fire was contained to a unit on the second floor.
The occupants managed to get out safely. The second floor was evacuated of all residents and the remainder of the building’s tenants were told to ‘shelter in place’ or to stay in their apartments.
Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland says the incident serves as a safety reminder for those living in multi-residential buildings.
“People living in these type of occupancies, when they escape, to make sure they close their door behind them so that the smoke doesn’t travel into the hallways and into the stairwells. That’s the safety message here. If you are in this predicament and you do have a fire, close that door behind you and you evacuate.”
The cause is under investigation.
