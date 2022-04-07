iHeartRadio

No one hurt during 'weapons complaint' in northeast Edmonton: police

A person was taken into police custody after a "weapons complaint" at 131A Avenue and 61 Street on April 6, 2022.

A person was taken into police custody after a "weapons complaint" Wednesday afternoon in northeast Edmonton.

Police say the call to 911 was made shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Edmonton Police Service said its officers verified the safety of all residents at the address near 131A Avenue and 67 Street and took one person into custody.

No one was hurt.

No other details were provided other than the investigation is ongoing. 

