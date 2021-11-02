No one hurt in Beverly Heights house fire: officials
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Firefighters were still working in Beverly Heights Tuesday morning at a home that caught on fire the night before.
A neighbour reported smoke coming from an address at 46 Street and 115 Avenue just before 11:15 p.m.
Crews who arrived first found heavy black smoke and flames pouring out the front of the home, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News Edmonton.
The blaze was considered under control shortly after midnight, and at 6:30 the next morning., firefighters were finishing extinguishing hot spots.
No one was hurt.
In total, seven units responded.
Investigators were due to return Tuesday during the day to investigate the case of the fire.
-
‘Might not be for the faint of heart’: What Canadians need to know about travelling across the U.S. land borderWith the United States set to reopen its land and sea border to fully vaccinated Canadians for non-essential travel for the first time since March 2020, many Canadians are set to hit the road headed south.
-
Scarborough man charged in Guelph jewelry store theftsA 20-year-old Scarborough man has been charged with theft in relation to two grab-and-go heists in Guelph.
-
Chair sculpture revealed at Jackson ParkCity of Windsor officials have unveiled a new sculpture at Jackson Park.
-
Doorbell camera captures Calgary trick-or-treaters giving backReese, Lucas and twin brothers Tucker and Ryder were out Halloween night in Silver Springs when they came across a house where the bowl placed outside was void of treats.
-
Airbnb to crack down on 'disruptive' NYE parties in CanadaAirbnb guests without positive reviews will not be allowed to book one-night stays on New Year's Eve as part of the company's efforts to limit 'disruptive' holiday parties.
-
More than 100 world leaders will agree to end deforestation by 2030 at COP26More than 100 countries pledged Tuesday to end deforestation in the coming decade -- a promise that experts say would be critical to limiting climate change but one that has been made and broken before.
-
Here's what to do with that jack-o'-lanternTossing that rotting Halloween pumpkin into your food scraps bin is “perfectly a decent, good thing to do,” says the City of Edmonton's home compost program coordinator. But Rodney Al makes it clear there’s a better thing to do: bring it to Compost ‘S Cool.
-
-
Man dies in ATV crash near BancroftA 69-year-old man has died after an ATV crash in Faraday Township.