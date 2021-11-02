No one hurt in Beverly Heights house fire: officials

Firefighters were still working in Beverly Heights Tuesday morning at a home that caught on fire the night before.

A neighbour reported smoke coming from an address at 46 Street and 115 Avenue just before 11:15 p.m.

Crews who arrived first found heavy black smoke and flames pouring out the front of the home, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News Edmonton.

The blaze was considered under control shortly after midnight, and at 6:30 the next morning., firefighters were finishing extinguishing hot spots.

No one was hurt.

In total, seven units responded.

Investigators were due to return Tuesday during the day to investigate the case of the fire.