No one hurt in carbon monoxide incident or structure fire: WFPS

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) continue to be busy over the holidays responding to a carbon monoxide incident and a structure fire within a 12-hour period.

First, around 7:22 p.m. on Boxing Day, firefighters were called to a home on Redwood Avenue for reports of medical emergency. When they arrived, the portable carbon monoxide alarms worn by WFPS members sounded due to high levels of carbon monoxide in the house.

Firefighters evacuated the home. Everyone got out safely. The City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services (ESS) team is helping four people find alternate temporary accommodations until they can return home.

Then, at 3:54 a.m. on December 27, fire crews responded to an apartment in the 300 block of Furby Street.

At the scene, firefighters saw smoke coming from the building. They attacked the flames from inside and the fire was under control within an hour.

No injuries were reported. A Winnipeg Transit bus was provided for temporary shelter for residents who evacuated the building. The City of Winnipeg’s ESS team responded to the incident to help five residents find temporary accommodations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.