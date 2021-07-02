No one hurt in early morning Nisku, Alta., fire

Some Niksu residents were woken up by a fire that broke out Friday morning.

Leduc County firefighters arrived at 302 Street and 20 Avenue just after 4 a.m. to put out the blaze that destroyed both a garage and a small shed.

Nisku resident Catherine Black said she was alerted to the fire by a bang on her door early Friday morning.

"My two friends, they were woken up as well," said Black. "We came out and my garage was half engulfed in flames."

There were no injuries reported, according to Leduc County Fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.