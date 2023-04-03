No one hurt in Guelph restaurant fire
CTV News Kitchener Writer-Reporter
Jennifer K. Baker
Monday’s fire at a Guelph restaurant is not considered suspicious, say officials.
Firefighters were called to Town & County Restaurant, at Eramosa Road and Speedvale Avenue East, just before 3 p.m.
Guelph Fire say thick black smoke and flames could be seen coming from the restaurant.
Eramosa Road was closed for a time while crews put out the fire.
Officials believe the fire started in the restaurant’s kitchen.
They say no one was hurt.
A damage estimate has not been shared at this time.
