No one hurt in Overbrook shooting
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ottawa police say no one has been reported hurt after shots were fired in the Overbrook neighbourhood this weekend.
Police said in a tweet that officers were called to King George Street near Lola Street Saturday night.
Several shots were fired and there was some property damage, but no one was hurt.
The guns and gangs unit is investigating. Anyone with information should contact Ottawa police.
Last night, police responded to a gunshots call in the 300 block of King George St.
While multiple rounds were fired and some property damage occurred, there were no injuries.
Our Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating.
