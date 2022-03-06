No one hurt in Overbrook shooting

Ottawa police say no one has been reported hurt after shots were fired in the Overbrook neighbourhood this weekend.

Police said in a tweet that officers were called to King George Street near Lola Street Saturday night.

Several shots were fired and there was some property damage, but no one was hurt.

The guns and gangs unit is investigating. Anyone with information should contact Ottawa police.

