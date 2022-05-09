No one hurt in overnight fire on Bronson

Ottawa Fire Services says no one was hurt after an overnight fire on Bronson Avenue.

Firefighters were called to a three-storey apartment building on Bonson near James Street just after 3 a.m. Monday on reports the side of the building was on fire.

The caller said they were knocking on doors, telling neighbours to evacuate.

The fire was found and doused quickly, OFS said in a news release. A dog and a cat were rescued from the building and reunited with their owners.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.