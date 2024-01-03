No one hurt in two-vehicle Port Dover crash

A pickup truck ended up in a ditch after a crash Wednesday morning in Port Dover.

Ontario Provincial Police said two vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 6 and St. John’s Road East around 9 a.m.

The pickup was seen in a video, posted to X by Norfolk County OPP, resting on its side along the side of the road.

No one was hurt.

“Seatbelts do save lives,” Const. Andrew Gamble said in the video. “We all have to slow down. Take your time and observe all driving behaviours… on our roadways.”

#NorfolkOPP is currently investigating a 2-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 6 and St. John's Road East in #NorfolkCounty. There were no reported injuries, and there are no road closures in effect. (1 of 2) ^ag pic.twitter.com/dQN2tesAQi