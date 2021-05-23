No one injured after fire breaks out in walls of Putman Avenue home

Ottawa Fire Services says no one has been reported hurt after a fire broke out in the walls of a Putman Avenue home Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials were called to the red-brick home on Putman between Champlain Avenue and Chapleau Avenue at 12:01 p.m. A 911 call advised of smoke coming in from outside the building.

When firefighters arrived, they found the fire in the wall, attic and roof of the home. The fire was under control by 12:51 p.m. and out by 1:17 p.m.

A release from OFS says the home will not be habitable, but the residents do not require victim's services.

The fire on Putman AV is now under control. Very tight area for crews working to open up the soffit & brick wall around the chimney. Salvage operations underway including setting up water chutes to minimise damage. @OttFire Investigator on route. #ottnews #OttFire #OttCity pic.twitter.com/lHYfTQichI